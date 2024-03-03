3 former Carolina Panthers we'd like to see return in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could re-sign Stephon Gilmore
When the Carolina Panthers traded for All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore, the fanbase was delirious in delight. This was also a homecoming for the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year. One he hoped could result in ending his career with the franchise if everything went well.
Gilmore had an injury to navigate, but his production was accomplished overall en route to a Pro Bowl selection. His quiet leadership also went down extremely well with young cornerbacks such as Jaycee Horn. An extended stay beyond the 2021 campaign was expected.
Unfortunately, it didn't come to fruition. Those in power opted to let Gilmore walk in favor of re-signing Donte Jackson. He signed for the Indianapolis Colts and thrived, proving there was plenty more outstanding production left in the tank.
This was enough for the Dallas Cowboys to strike a trade for the defensive back as they went all-in for the Super Bowl. Gilmore had moments of struggle, but the former South Carolina college standout conceded just 55.8 percent of targets thrown in his direction after getting more work than anticipated once Trevon Diggs went down to injury.
Gilmore is about to embark on free agency and will be 34 years old during the 2024 campaign. This wouldn't be a long-term solution for the Panthers, but now that Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer are no longer around, a reunion might not be that far-fetched.