3 former Carolina Panthers we'd like to see return in 2024
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could re-sign Curtis Samuel
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers are looking to surround Bryce Young with more accomplished options in the passing game. This needs to be done aggressively by the front office. They cannot afford to jeopardize the quarterback's growth further after he went through significant complications as a rookie.
Most expect the Panthers to acquire a dynamic playmaker or two from the college ranks. Going down the free agency route is another strong possibility, which could lead Carolina back to a familiar face if there is mutual interest between both parties.
Curtis Samuel left in 2021 free agency to reunite with Ron Rivera on the Washington Commanders. He continued to be an asset over short-to-intermediate routes, providing versatility and an exceptional ability to create yards after the catch.
With a new regime coming into the Commanders and Rivera no longer part of their plans, Samuel could also decide to take his chances elsewhere. One thing the player does better than most is create separation, something the Panthers sorely lacked from their pass-catchers aside from Adam Thielen last time around.
This would provide Young with an experienced, dependable asset as he goes in search of a bounce-back campaign. Samuel has also been healthy over the last two seasons, which is another positive working in the player's favor.
Much will depend on the money involved, but bringing Samuel back comes with obvious benefits attached.