3 former Carolina Panthers starters who might be done in the NFL
By Dean Jones
Juston Burris - Former Carolina Panthers S
Juston Burris dropped in and out of the defensive rotation over the last two seasons. He performed well upon joining the Carolina Panthers from the Cleveland Browns in 2020 free agency, immediately gaining starting duties at the safety position and more than holding his own.
There were a few injury problems along the way, which was disappointing and came at the worst possible time. Something that relegated the veteran to backup duties and on occasions off the 53-man roster entirely.
Burris is not 30 years old yet, so there's some hope that the defensive back gets another opportunity elsewhere in time for the upcoming 2023 campaign. However, the player is already looking further forward and planning for a future away from the gridiron.
The Panthers recently revealed that Burris was undertaking a summer internship within the team's scouting department. Depending on how the former North Carolina State standout gets on with his newfound responsibilities, it could be the stepping stone to a permanent front office position in the not-too-distant future.
Burris is going through the natural progression that should be more readily available to those transitioning into retirement from the playing side of things. There might be a preference to play on from his perspective, but it's refreshing to see someone seizing the initiative and being willing to start from the bottom if the phone doesn't ring.