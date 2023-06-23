3 former Carolina Panthers starters who might be done in the NFL
By Dean Jones
Cam Newton - Former Carolina Panthers QB
There was some momentum building around Cam Newton potentially getting a route back into the NFL earlier this year. The former NFL MVP looked the part during a throwing session at Auburn's pro day, which led to some reported conversations with interested parties but no concrete offers emerging from discussions.
Just a few months on and Newton remains on the proverbial scrap heap after missing the entire 2022 campaign. The man who single-handedly reset the Carolina Panthers culture is not ready to throw in the towel just yet, but all signs point to the league moving on from a player that was the face of the NFL for a brief period.
Whether Newton's phone will ring if an injury strikes somewhere this summer remains to be seen. Teams are obviously reluctant to have such a big personality as a backup option, which seems a little strange considering how his leadership has come in for huge praise throughout a glittering career.
Many fans who remain fiercely dedicated to Newton genuinely believe he has something left to give. Others feel like it's time for the signal-caller to officially retire after giving the game absolutely everything.
In truth, the league might make this decision for Newton. If a formal contract offer doesn't arrive from elsewhere in 2023, that will be three seasons with minimal involvement - enough for someone so intelligent to realize what's transpiring.
Newton will always be remembered as one of the greatest, most iconic players in Panthers franchise history. When the time comes for the Heisman Trophy winner to finally call it a day, that one-day contract in Carolina should be ready and waiting.