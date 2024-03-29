3 free-agent NFC South moves that should terrify Carolina Panthers fans
The Carolina Panthers must be wary...
By Dean Jones
Kirk Cousins
Kirk Cousins appeared in our recent piece on free-agent moves Carolina Panthers fans could laugh at, for now. Of course, there is an obvious flip side to that coin.
Cousins penned another mammoth contract with $100 million guaranteed following his stint with the Minnesota Vikings. This is a gamble from the Atlanta Falcons considering the veteran quarterback is coming off a torn Achilles, but Carolina's fierce division rival genuinely believes that this is the piece that can get them into the postseason and potentially further.
This is something reflected in the current betting odds. The Falcons are heavily favored to win the NFC South at -130 (bet $100 to win $130) according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It piles the pressure on, but Cousins is a proven performer who's got enough credentials to suggest he can be a substantial upgrade on anything Atlanta trotted out under center in 2023.
There is a stigma attached to Cousins. He chokes in the postseason. He cannot handle the bright lights of primetime. He's good, but not enough for any team to get over the hump.
The Panthers will be hoping all of that is true. Otherwise, the former Michigan State standout has the weapons capable of making things extremely difficult on their road back to prominence under head coach Dave Canales.