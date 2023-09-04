3 free agents the Carolina Panthers should consider signing before Week 1 at Falcons
The Carolina Panthers look short of options at specific position groups heading into Week 1.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Melvin Ingram
As previously stated, the Carolina Panthers have a situation or two on their hands. Brian Burns appears to be making a stand regarding his new contract, which hasn't been confirmed as yet and is unlikely to get rubber-stamped until Nick Bosa resets the market in the near future.
This is a tricky situation and the Panthers cannot afford to be without Burns, who's their best edge defender by a considerable margin and one of the brightest young rushers in the league. Carolina has no leverage given their lack of options, the mammoth trade offer they turned down from the Los Angeles Rams, and the fact Marquis Haynes Sr. recently went to injured/reserve with a back issue.
If the Panthers decide to bring in another veteran edge weapon before Week 1, then Melvin Ingram should be considered. He might be a little long in the tooth these days, so much will depend on how in shape the former first-round selection is after missing most of the summer waiting for another opportunity.
Ingram has the experience needed to slot in and immediately thrive. He has knowledge of 3-4 outside linebacker requirements and judging by his six sacks from 45 percent of the Miami Dolphins' defensive snaps in 2022, there is life in the old dog yet.
Considering Ingram hails from the area, this almost makes too much sense if Burns decides to hold out. Hopefully, it won't come to that and everything resolves satisfactorily for the player and the franchise.