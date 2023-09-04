3 free agents the Carolina Panthers should consider signing before Week 1 at Falcons
The Carolina Panthers look short of options at specific position groups heading into Week 1.
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Chris Wormley
After letting Marquan McCall, Raequan Williams, and Taylor Stallworth depart - the latter two are back on the practice squad - the Carolina Panthers are lacking depth and quality on their defensive front three. It seems as if Ejiro Evero is going to be heavily reliant on Derrick Brown and Shy Tuttle to get the push needed, with DeShawn Williams also set for prominent involvement after a decent summer.
Behind the aforementioned trio is where it gets tricky. There is no genuine nose tackle unless Nick Thurman can somehow fill the void, and LaBryan Ray was also taken through onto the roster without many NFL credentials to call upon.
Something needs to be done, but time is of the essence. Although general manager Scott Fitterer stated he wouldn't ideally like to rock the boat during a normal game week, desperate times call for desperate measures and Chris Wormley is a player that certainly fits the bill.
Wormley performed well on the Pittsburgh Steelers rotation last season and looks like a significant depth upgrade on the likes of Thurman and Ray. At 6-foot-5 and around 300 pounds, he could play as a 3-4 defensive end or perhaps even on the interior when the situation dictates.
This is probably something the Panthers aren't considering, in all honesty. They like what's already around and if more is needed, Williams or Stallworth will be called up from the practice squad rather than shelling out additional funds on an outside arrival.