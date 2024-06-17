3 free agents the Carolina Panthers must consider after 2024 minicamp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Tyus Bowser
One of the biggest concerns centers on the lack of edge rushing depth. The Carolina Panthers made some difficult choices in this critical area of the field this offseason. If the projected starting duo of Jadeveon Clownery and D.J. Wonnum struggle with form or suffer injury problems, it'll be catastrophic to Ejiro Evero's chances of keeping this defensive unit on an even keel.
This shouldn't be a starting revelation to Dan Morgan. He knew trading Brian Burns and losing Frankie Luvu was going to leave a gap that could not be filled effectively in one offseason. The general manager had to make the best out of a bad situation, but it does nothing to detract from the need to find another capable edge rusher or two before training camp.
Morgan stated he'll be active on the waiver wire with Carolina holding the No. 1 priority. He could also examine the remaining free agents with a better indication of what those around can bring to the table following early workouts.
Someone like Tyus Bowser might be worth examining in greater detail. His production was solid if not spectacular with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022. He's also got proven credentials in a starting role or as a key rotational piece throughout his career.
Bowser notched 19.5 sacks in seven seasons on the Ravens but wasn't brought back this offseason. He's a little undersized, but his ability to get to the contact point quickly and set the edge against the run are tailor-made for Evero's schematic concepts within his creative 3-4 base system.
There are concerns. Bowser's dealt with injuries in recent years and missed the entire 2023 campaign. This led the former second-round pick to file a grievance against the Ravens following his departure.
It wouldn't cost the Panthers much to find out what Bowser might bring to the table. Based on his production so far, he'd arguably be an upgrade on anything Carolina has on their edge rushing depth chart behind Wonnum and Clowney.