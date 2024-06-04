3 free agents Carolina Panthers should sign before 2024 mandatory minicamp
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should sign J.C. Jackson
It's no secret that the Carolina Panthers have some concerns at the cornerback position. Dan Morgan seems confident that the options available can step up, but there is obvious trepidation among the fanbase.
If Jaycee Horn misses more time through injury, it won't take long for this unit to become a significant weak link. The Panthers are banking on their best outside coverage presence to stay on the field and emerge as one of the league's best shutdown options. Anything less could see legitimate complications emerge.
Speculation linking the Panthers with a move for Stephon Gilmore seems to have died down. The one-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year was reportedly keen on returning to the franchise, but he also knows his worth and won't be taking a hometown discount to play in familiar surroundings.
This could leave the Panthers exploring alternatives. Getting someone in quickly to smooth the transition would be prudent. Looking at those available on the market, taking a shot at J.C. Jackson wouldn't be the worst idea in the world if the money works for all parties.
Jackson rapidly emerged as an elite-level performer during his time with the New England Patriots. This earned him a big-money move to the Los Angeles Chargers, but things didn't go according to plan due to an unfortunate injury after just five games.
The former undrafted free agent remains on the proverbial scrap heap after spending the second half of last season back in New England. Jackson might be waiting around for a contending team to come calling. That said, the Panthers could offer him a chance to start and form a potentially productive partnership with Horn in Ejiro Evero's system.
That might not be enough to convince Jackson, but it wouldn't hurt the Panthers to try. Either way, Morgan needs to do something in pursuit of strengthening the cornerback room before the regular season begins.