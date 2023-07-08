3 free agents Carolina Panthers should sign for training camp competition in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should sign Robert Quinn
Another position that has more questions than answers heading into the new season centers on who'll be the Carolina Panthers' outside linebacker opposite Brian Burns. Marquis Haynes Sr. and Yetur Gross-Matos look like the frontrunners currently, with third-round selection D.J. Johnson representing a wildcard that could be anything at this juncture.
Again, if the Panthers don't like what they see, there are a number of veteran edge rushers that could be decent fits. The likes of Yannick Ngakoue, Justin Houston, and Jadeveon Clowney have been linked, but Robert Quinn is another that could bring short-term gain for the Panthers' defense under Ejiro Evero's leadership.
Things tailed off dramatically for Quinn last season despite winning an NFC championship with the Philadelphia Eagles after a mid-campaign switch from the Chicago Bears. Whether this represents the All-Pro falling off a cliff remains to be seen, but it wouldn't hurt to bring him in to find out for sure.
It's easy to forget that Quinn notched a phenomenal 18.5 sacks in 2021 en route to yet another Pro Bowl campaign. And at 33 years old, he could have one more year left despite demonstrating clear regression last time around.
Much will depend on the money involved and whether the Panthers represent an enticing option for the former first-round selection, who's no stranger to the area having played his college football at North Carolina. But it fills a need and the money could be tempting for Quinn if nothing else.