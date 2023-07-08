3 free agents Carolina Panthers should sign for training camp competition in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers should sign Ezekiel Elliott
This would be a turn-up for the books. One that could be beneficial for the Carolina Panthers if free-agent running back Ezekiel Elliott is willing to accept a reduced role.
The Panthers signed Miles Sanders on a three-year deal in free agency and looks set to be Carolina's every-down back. Chuba Hubbard represents the change of pace option and Raheem Blackshear might also assist on the rotation and in the kick return game.
This means signing someone like Elliott wouldn't enter Carolin's train of thought currently. However, the former Ohio State star appears lean and sharp during workout videos, which could indicate he returns to something like his old self after looking a little sluggish with the Dallas Cowboys in 2022.
Spending what many would deem unnecessary funds on another veteran running back that might be past the peak of his powers seems contentious. Elliott is only 28 years old in a few days and should be highly motivated to silence his doubters, but that might not be from a No. 1 role again given how players at the position are currently perceived around the league.
Having a power-back could be the missing piece of Carolina's puzzle on offense. Even if the reality indicates this would be highly unlikely factoring everything into the equation.