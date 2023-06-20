3 free agents that could immediately start for the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Marcus Peters
Another area where the Carolina Panthers could use help but have ignored almost completely this offseason centers on the cornerback position. Something that was further magnified by Jaycee Horn's foot and ankle complication that will sideline the former first-round selection until training camp.
Donte Jackson is also on the shelf and working his way back encouragingly from a torn Achilles. Aside from the inconsistent duo of C.J. Henderson and Keith Taylor Jr. or the unknown quantity of undrafted free agent Rejzohn Wright, there isn't much to provide any confidence.
Maybe defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero can work wonders with the options available. But this represents a massive gamble and one that could jeopardize all the team's hard work this spring if certain individuals don't make drastic improvements.
There are some intriguing names remaining on the market that can help if the coaching staff doesn't see enough early at camp. Marcus Peters is arguably the best of the bunch, coming with two All-Pro selections and ballhawk instincts that simply cannot be taught.
The former first-round selection is still relatively young at 30 years old. Peters looks assured enough for the Baltimore Ravens last season aside from a few moments of struggle, giving up 64.3 percent of targets and a 113.7 passer rating when targeted - a little high all things considered.
That said, Peters would become the No. 3 option in Carolina at the very least. One could also make a case for his talent far exceeding Jackson's, but he might be waiting around for a contender at this stage of his career.