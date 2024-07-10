3 guaranteed home runs from the Carolina Panthers' 2024 offseason
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers' new starting guard tandem
The fact quarterback Bryce Young emerged from his rookie season playing 16 of 17 games was a miracle. He took significant punishment behind an offensive line unfit for purpose. Injuries and poor blocking concepts didn't help, but it was clear some drastic improvements were needed to prevent the same complications in 2024.
Dan Morgan realized this too. He gave the trenches proper respect and prioritized them accordingly. This centered on finding two established interior forces capable of providing added physicality, assured pass protection, and raised consistency.
There wasn't much money to go around, but Morgan pulled off a coup early in free agency. Robert Hunt signed a four-year, $100 million deal that included a $26.5 million signing bonus and $63 million guaranteed. He was arguably the best offensive guard on the market and represented a significant acquisition for the Panthers in their current state.
Hunt missed some time through injury last season, but his production was outstanding. The Miami Dolphins couldn't afford to keep him around despite their best efforts. Convincing the former second-round pick this was a project worth being part of is a testament to Morgan's ambition.
Carolina also secured the services of someone Dave Canales knows well. Damien Lewis is familiar with the head coach's demands having worked together previously with the Seattle Seahawks. Offering him a four-year, $53 million deal with a $15 million signing bonus and $26.21 million guaranteed was enough to bring the aggressive left guard into the fold.
This new starting guard tandem is exactly what this offense needs. If Austin Corbett's transition to the center spot goes smoothly and left tackle Ikem Ekwonu gains back his focus, the Panthers' protection will go from a weak link to an area of strength.
Staying injury-free will be crucial. If Hunt and Lewis avoid any major complications on the health front, they could emerge into one of the league's most productive guard duos in 2024.