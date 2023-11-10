3 huge Carolina Panthers offseason needs at the 2023 midway point
The needs are becoming clearer...
By Dean Jones
Which offseason needs are becoming evident for the Carolina Panthers based on what we've seen up to their midway point of the campaign?
It hasn't been plain sailing for the Carolina Panthers this season. Talk of potentially winning the NFC South was quickly replaced with rebuilding, piling additional pressure on those in positions of power along the way.
David Tepper is the head of this suspect operation as team owner. The billionaire has endured nothing but misery since buying the franchise, with many fans wondering if his influence and constant failings will ever bring success under his leadership.
General manager Scott Fitterer is another coming in for significant scrutiny. The front office figure seemed pretty pleased with how his recruitment went throughout the spring/summer, but many moves appear to be ill-advised and leave the Panthers with far more questions than answers about the organization's future.
With this in mind, here are three glaring offseason needs for Carolina based on what's transpired up to their midway point in 2023.
Carolina Panthers need OL help
This wasn't a scenario many associated with the Carolina Panthers envisaged after a standout campaign from the offensive line in 2022. However, injuries and a severe drop-off in production have exposed this unit in no uncertain terms.
A couple of starters don't look especially suited to zone blocking - especially when it comes to pass protection. The Panthers simply don't have sufficient depth to counteract their injury complications on the interior, which is another grave concern when one considers how frequent health complications in this key part of the field become.
The next offseason's objective is simple - to provide rookie quarterback Bryce Young with everything he needs to thrive. That starts up front, so expect the offensive line to get a significant makeover unless serious improvements aren't made.