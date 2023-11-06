3 huge disappointments from Carolina Panthers' embarrassment vs. Colts
It was a significant step back for the Carolina Panthers...
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers OL
After emerging as one of the league's most improved units last season, the Carolina Panthers offensive line has been anything but this time around. The group is devoid of any consistency or confidence right now, which is making things difficult for rookie quarterback Bryce Young no matter the standard of opposition.
Some players on the protection just don't look suited for the blocking responsibilities that come with Frank Reich and Thomas Brown's schematic concepts. Bradley Bozeman is a prime example - a fan favorite and strong community presence who hasn't lived up to his new contract by any stretch of the imagination so far.
Calvin Throckmorton is not up to the required standard at left guard with Brady Christensen on the shelf. Former first-round pick Ikem Ekwonu's been extremely inconsistent, Taylor Moton is up and down, and Austin Corbett is still working his way back from a torn ACL with only two starts in 2023.
There isn't much in the way of depth to make alterations aside from struggling fourth-round pick Chandler Zavala. The Panthers need to make the best of a bad situation, which points the finger squarely at general manager Scott Fitterer for his questionable personnel moves earlier this year.
Changing the offensive approach depending on the opponent would also help. But that might be difficult for Week 10 with only a few days before their Thursday Night Football game at the Chicago Bears.