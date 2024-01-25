3 important observations from the Carolina Panthers hiring Dave Canales
By Dean Jones
What are some important observations associated with the Carolina Panthers making Dave Canales their next head coach?
Dave Canales is the new Carolina Panthers head coach. This came relatively out of nowhere given he received one interview request and has just one year of play-calling experience. It's a big gamble, but with high risk comes high reward.
Canales is widely respected around the NFL. He's done wonders with quarterbacks everywhere he's been. Something that intrigued the Panthers given the desperate need for Bryce Young to make significant strides in 2024 and beyond. There's much more to being a head coach, which is something he'll need to navigate on the fly when it's time to resume team activities.
The reaction's been mixed among the fanbase. Most have become numb to David Tepper's decision-making process. They want to see results. Hopefully, Canales' flourishing reputation can increase and he becomes the stable head coach Carolina's craved since Ron Rivera became surplus to requirements.
Reading between the lines, here are three important observations from the Panthers' decision to hire Canales.
Carolina Panthers banking on previous relationships
More than a few eyebrows were raised when the Carolina Panthers promoted Dan Morgan to the newly named president of football operations/general manager position. David Tepper's trust in the front-office figure working together previously as Scott Fitterer's right-hand man was a telling contributor to the decision. It seems as if extremely recent history is repeating itself.
Morgan and Dave Canales have a relationship from their time together with the Seattle Seahawks. They were seen emotionally embracing when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited Bank of America Stadium in Week 18. Maybe this already-standing connection was enough to sway Tepper when push came to shove.
Perhaps this can allow the duo an opportunity to hit the ground running with some important assessment events on the horizon. They share the same football philosophies and are willing to adjust to the ever-changing times. It might be underwhelming to many, but it might just work.