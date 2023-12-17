3 intriguing Carolina Panthers prop bets vs. Falcons in Week 15
By Dean Jones
What intriguing prop bets look tempting heading into the Carolina Panthers home game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15?
The Carolina Panthers need to show some pride in the pursuit of throwing a wrench into the Atlanta Falcons' plans to win the NFC South. The division has once again been lackluster this season, which makes the team's 1-12 record through 13 games all the more disappointing after such bold predictions before the campaign.
This is going to be a difficult, physical encounter. Both teams have flaws that can be exploited. But the weather is going to be wet and windy, so game plans need to be adjusted accordingly to cope with the adverse conditions.
Tickets were going for $10 or less to attend this afternoon's clash. That's a sign of the times, but those taking the field must remain professional and show the character needed to put in an improved performance.
Looking ahead to the contest, we picked out three intriguing prop bets to consider in Week 15.
Bijan Robinson prop bets
- Over 2.5 receptions at -146 with FanDuel Sportsbook (bet $146 to win $100)
One suspects it'll be difficult to move the football downfield vertically at Bank of America Stadium today. High winds and heavy rain are anticipated throughout the contest. Therefore, expect to see run-heavy approaches and throws over short-to-intermediate routes.
This should make running back Bijan Robinson a focal point. The first-round pick hasn't hit the heights many expected this season - thanks in no small part to being underutilized - but he's come to life in recent weeks and is a supreme threat the Carolina Panthers must take extremely seriously.
Tipping Robinson to gain more than 2.5 receptions seems like a decent wager. Especially if the forecast proves to be accurate.