3 intriguing Carolina Panthers prop bets vs. Falcons in Week 15
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young prop bets
- Under 29.5 passing attempts at -134 with FanDuel Sportsbook (bet $134 to win $100)
Bryce Young is going through some real turmoil as a rookie. Things might not get much better for the quarterback in Week 15 through no fault of his own.
Weather conditions are going to impact the performance of both quarterbacks. Throwing in high winds and torrential rain isn't the easiest proposition in the world. So taking care of the football and not being responsible for turnovers becomes the primary objective.
Running the football with more frequency should help Young and the Carolina Panthers. One expects this game to be won or lost in the trenches. Something that puts the hosts at a disadvantage offensively thanks to their inept protection in front of the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Asking Young to throw constantly in this one is a recipe for disaster. The scheme should center around their running back trio of Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders, and Raheem Blackshear. Anything else is just malpractice.
If this scenario comes to fruition - which is entirely plausible if the weather forecast is correct - then backing Young to throw under 29.5 times during the game looks like a solid wager to us. Of course, this could all change if the Panthers are chasing the contest. But it's not going to be one for the purists either way.