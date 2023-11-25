3 intriguing Carolina Panthers storylines at the Titans in Week 12
By Dean Jones
Battle of the rookie QBs
Sunday's game sees the first clash between Bryce Young and Will Levis on the NFL stage. Both rookie quarterbacks were part of the Carolina Panthers' strenuous pre-draft assessments following their daring trade to No. 1 overall, which eventually led them to the former Alabama star when push came to shove.
Levis ended up falling out of the first round entirely thanks to an indifferent final campaign at Kentucky and questions about his work ethic. The signal-caller reportedly came across as arrogant interviews according to reports, but the Tennessee Titans felt there was value to be had and ended his slide by trading up to No. 33 overall.
The gunslinger has four career starts under his belt, completing 58.9 percent of his passes for 857 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions. There are still some things to clean up from a mechanical standpoint, but Levis certainly looks like someone who could be productive long-term with further refinement.
Young's also shown flashes, but it's a difficult situation. The Heisman Trophy winner's offensive line is performing abysmally and the position players aren't up to the required standard despite the bold claims of those in power before a competitive regular season down was played.
His only win this season came against another rookie C.J. Stroud against the Houston Texans in Week 8. Hopefully, for Young and the Panthers, history can repeat itself in this one.