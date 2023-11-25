3 intriguing Carolina Panthers storylines at the Titans in Week 12
Keep an eye on these Carolina Panthers storylines in Week 12...
By Dean Jones
How much fight do the Carolina Panthers have left?
With another losing season confirmed under David Tepper's ownership - after just ten regular season games - the Carolina Panthers are once again spiraling into the abyss. It's somehow worse than ever despite firing Matt Rhule and implementing significant changes throughout the offseason, which has demoralized the fanbase and left many demanding additional alterations if things don't improve.
This talk doesn't go unnoticed in locker rooms. There's been no indication of unrest from the players, but that was also the case during Rhule's reign of incompetence before he was mercifully removed from the equation.
The Tennessee Titans aren't faring much better. But they are good at home and Mike Vrabel will ensure his side are prepared and physical throughout.
We'll find out more about how much fight remains with the Panthers during their Week 12 clash. In many ways, it'll also be a referendum on head coach Frank Reich and his ability to galvanize a struggling group in the face of adversity.
Time to put up or shut up. Focus on the task at hand. Win your individual battles. Execute effectively from start to finish. Come through in critical situations.
If the Panthers can accomplish this and give maximum effort, they might just have a chance. Either way, this will tell us plenty about how things stand from a confidence standpoint amid all the underachievement.