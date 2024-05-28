3 key Carolina Panthers components to potential Bryce Young bounce-back
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers must scheme to Bryce Young's strengths
As mentioned previously, the Carolina Panthers deserve a tremendous amount of blame for how things unfolded with Bryce Young last season. Frank Reich formed what many believed to be an all-star coaching staff with the right blend of youth and experience. This was seen as an exceptional environment for a first-year quarterback to develop. It turned out to be the opposite.
Reich and Thomas Brown couldn't get on the same page. There were differences of opinion regarding schematic concepts and how best to enhance Young's credentials. The flip-flopping of play-calling added further frustration. But it seems as if too many in the building were protecting their interests rather than putting the signal-caller first.
Those who failed Young are no longer around. The Panthers hired Dave Canales as head coach, who's breathed new life into the organization through a positive mindset and stripping everything back.
One of the primary reasons why Canales was given the nod over others is simple. He's got an exceptional track record with quarterbacks.
The progressive thinker was part of the Seattle Seahawks staff team that propelled Russell Wilson to superstardom. He also had a leading hand in Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield galvanizing their respective careers. The Panthers are hoping he can do the same with Young.
This starts by building a scheme to suit his strengths. Canales has already declared this is one of his top priorities. His intent to firmly establish the run is also going to help considerably.
Canales doesn't believe there is too much to fix with Young. Getting the football out of his hands quickly is a good place to start. Adopting more run-pass option concepts is another. It won't be perfect all the time, but there is a growing belief the Panthers have the perfect man in charge to help their huge investment pay off in the coming years.
Expect to see a physical running game, plenty of tight-end usage, more pre-snap motion, and quicker distribution. If the offensive line holds up and the playmakers improve consistency, there will be no excuses for Young under Canales' expert guidance.