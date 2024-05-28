3 key Carolina Panthers components to potential Bryce Young bounce-back
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young must eradicate flaws
If the supporting cast improves and the schematic concepts are suited to his strengths, that leaves one more thing. Bryce Young must eradicate the flaws from his game in pursuit of bouncing back next season.
The Carolina Panthers believed enough in Young to make a daring trade up to No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft to secure his services. Whether he was the consensus choice or not is moot. He was their guy and failed him right from the outset.
Young has worked hard throughout the offseason. He looks to have added some extra muscle mass to compensate for his lack of legitimate size. The player also remains highly confident and focused despite going through more turmoil than most during his first year in a professional environment.
There were enough flashes from Young last season to indicate he can become what the Panthers and others around the league envisaged pre-draft. However, some problematic areas of his game must be alleviated to take that next step.
Upon further examination of the game film, Young's footwork in the pocket needs to improve. His dropback has to speed up, which will allow him to begin going through his progressions quicker. This should enhance quickly if the offensive line meets their end of the bargain.
Knowing when to work in and out of structure would be another advantageous area to grow throughout the offseason. Young needs to recognize pressure more effectively and make quicker decisions. Whether that's getting it to the first read or moving out of harm's way when routes aren't developing as anticipated. Speeding things up will do wonders for his comfort level.
Downfield accuracy became another ongoing frustration last season. Until Young proves capable of finding receivers on deep shots consistently, opposing defensive coverage will sit on routes without fear of getting burned deep.
His arm strength wouldn't be classed as elite by any stretch, That said, it is certainly effective enough to secure chunk plays if the timing and precision take a notable step forward.
It's a lot to ask of Young and there is a lot of hard work ahead. But make no mistake, he's more than capable if everything else clicks into place.