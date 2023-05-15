3 key takeaways from Bryce Young at Carolina Panthers 2023 rookie minicamp
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's poise and command were as advertised
If there were two things that separated Bryce Young from other college prospects aiming to hear their name call first during the 2023 NFL Draft, it was poise in the pocket and elite-level football intelligence. Once the Heisman Trophy winner took the field for his rookie minicamp, it didn't take long for these exceptional traits to flourish.
There was a lot of information for Young and others to take in before practice. This is something the signal-caller was more than comfortable processing, which resulted in complete command of the huddle and tremendous timing despite almost no familiarity with his pass-catchers.
This didn't go unnoticed by Frank Reich via Eric Edholm of NFL.com. The head coach couldn't have been more pleased with the way Young applied himself and more importantly, how willing he was to keep his teammates on the right track.
"Bryce made a great impression. Obviously, mentally and physically, (he) looked the part in every way. Threw the ball exceedingly well. You could tell he was in a good space mentally. Really had a firm grasp on everything we asked. I thought Bryce did not only a good job with himself but just really commanding the huddle. Kinda keeping everybody loose. Keeping everybody dialed into what we were doing. I thought the guys did a good job."- Frank Reich via NFL.com
There were a couple of errant throws from Young over the two days. However, upon examining the quarterback's full body of work, it was a stylish opening to his Carolina Panthers career.