3 key takeaways from Bryce Young at Carolina Panthers 2023 rookie minicamp
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young got off on the right foot
After a whirlwind fortnight since the 2023 NFL Draft, one could forgive Bryce Young for being a little overwhelmed. However, that word doesn't appear to be in the quarterback's vocabulary.
There is so much conviction to everything Young does on and off the field. He is rarely flustered, is fully focused on the task at hand, and boasts maturity way beyond his 21 years.
Of course, having nerves and a sense of adrenaline was almost guaranteed. Young is methodical, but he isn't a robot, so it was encouraging to see him adapt well to his new surroundings.
This was Young getting off on the right foot, but no more than that. Establishing himself as a franchise player when veterans join the fold is the next and arguably biggest challenge, but his teammates should also be fully aware of how important it is to rally behind the rookie during his important transition.
Yes, there are height concerns and it won't take long for the doubters to surface if this ends up becoming a complication. But it hasn't bothered Young up to this point and his throws in between the tackles throughout Carolina's rookie minicamp caught the eye in the best possible way.
Panthers fans, we might have something special on our hands.