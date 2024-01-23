3 key traits Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper needs in his next head coach
David Tepper needs to look for these traits before he makes his next hire.
David Tepper needs to look for someone unlike him
At the end of the day, David Tepper is a billionaire with a certain worldview that is extremely limited - not unlike his peers. We’re not going to get into NFL hiring practices because we will be here all day.
What I will say is Tepper is on record saying that he hired Matt Rhule because the two men have similar backgrounds. I want to be clear - this is not the way to go about hiring a head coach at the highest level on the planet.
Riddle me this, why would a man who isn’t much of a football guy think it makes sense to hire someone so similar to himself? That just doesn’t make much sense to me. But alas, it happened and surely it would get better from there.
Enter Frank Reich.
At the time, it looked like an upgrade over Rhule but somehow it turned out to be a step back in the franchise’s direction. The two head coaches shared many similarities, which in turn means that Reich and Tepper shared similarities as well. See where I’m going with this?
I don’t say this to insinuate Tepper should hire somebody solely based on being different from himself for the Carolina Panthers' next head coach. It just may be in his best interest to take a look in the mirror and realize that contrary to his beliefs, somebody else may have a better grasp on the sport of football than he does.
Many names thrown around during this hiring cycle come from competent organizations or seem to be completely different from the Rhules and Reichs of the world. Hopefully, this time, Tepper gets it right.