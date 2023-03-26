3 key traits D.J. Chark brings to the Carolina Panthers in 2023
D.J. Chark brings red-zone threat to the Carolina Panthers
Another underrated area of D.J. Chark's game comes in the red zone. As stated previously, the wideout is 6-foot-4 and has a large catch radius, which is matched by enough athleticism to go up and get the football from its highest point.
This is something that could prove invaluable to the Carolina Panthers next season. For all D.J. Moore's positives, he didn't get as many touchdowns as his skills dictated - but one could also point to the distinct lack of consistency under center throughout his time with the team.
Chark's physicality and ability to create separation in tight windows should be an asset to Carolina's next signal-caller. Whether it's Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud is the big topic of debate, but having a security blanket like the former LSU star to call upon is sure to ease their transition considerably.
The receiver currently sits on 18 touchdowns from 54 games - 40 of which he's started. Not exactly world-beating production, but it's also worth remembering Chark hasn't been a true focal point for some time - which might change within Frank Reich's system in Carolina.
There was an overreliance on Moore in the passing game where Carolina's previous offenses are concerned. Thanks to the addition of Chark and others this offseason, expect far more balance and variety when the 2023 season gets underway.