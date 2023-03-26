3 key traits D.J. Chark brings to the Carolina Panthers in 2023
D.J. Chark brings swagger to the Carolina Panthers
One thing D.J. Chark doesn't lack is confidence. There is an alpha mentality to his game-day approach which brings a level of swagger that can leave a big impression on the Carolina Panthers in 2023.
There is a fun-loving approach to Chark's demeanor that's hard not to love. This is matched by determination and motivation to make others around him better - so it's not hard to see why influential figures within the Panthers coveted the former second-round selection so heavily once D.J. Moore was shipped to the Chicago Bears.
Chark's attitude - coupled with his ability to conjure up big plays when needed most - is going to make him a fan favorite in no time at all. Staying healthy is key, but all signs point to the wide receiver being fresh and ready to rock when preparations for the 2023 campaign ramp up.
The Panthers now have Chark, Adam Thielen, and Terrace Marshall Jr. as their starting receiver trio. Laviska Shenault Jr. represents a gadget weapon that can line up anywhere, with the promise of further growth from Shi Smith something that cannot be dismissed entirely.
Couple this with the additions of Miles Sanders and Hayden Hurst and the Panthers' offense could be much improved next season. However, this is entirely dependent on their pick at No. 1 overall and how quickly their new rookie signal-caller can adjust to the rigors of the next level.