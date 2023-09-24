3 keys to a vital victory for the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 at Seahawks
By Noah Bryce
Carolina Panthers must keep defensive momentum going
The Carolina Panthers defense has come to play in 2023 - especially the likes of Frankie Luvu and Brian Burns. It showed for most of the game against the New Orleans Saints in Week 2.
Derek Carr could never get comfortable until late. With the total lack of offense on the Panthers' part, the defense was the only thing that kept the hometown team competitive.
Even with some truly devastating injuries, this defense seems special. That is something that needs to be built upon for the present as well as the future.
It is clear that this is going to be a defensive team going forward until proven otherwise. Keeping up that fast-paced and electric momentum going into Week 3 and beyond is absolutely vital if for no other reason than to keep the fans engaged.
Losses like Week 2 can be deflating to even the most seasoned of teams. But the Panthers have to look at the positives on defense and how they held the Saints in check for almost the entire game before getting a little weary down the stretch.
This defense has the chance to be something more than a flash in the pan. The Panthers are going to lean heavily on it in the coming weeks - starting at the Seattle Seahawks this afternoon.