3 late Carolina Panthers rumors drawing buzz ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft
Carolina Panthers looking for two first-round picks?
Fans hoping to revel and relax throughout the first night once the Carolina Panthers officially announce the No. 1 overall pick might be out of luck. General manager Scott Fitterer is always looking for ways to manipulate the draft board in his favor, so he won't hesitate to pull the trigger up or down if the front office figure feels like it's the best thing for the franchise.
When speaking to team employee Kristen Balboni prior to the draft, Fitterer revealed that if a certain prospect of interest ends up slipping to a level they feel comfortable with, then trading back into the first round is not out of the realm of possibility. Even if their assets are somewhat restricted after sacrificing a substantial amount to the Chicago Bears.
"We are making calls. We know a group of players where we want to be. There's a group where we want to go up to get a player if we can get there. If not, then we might go back five or six spots because when you make this sort of trade you lose those draft picks."- Scott Fitterer via Panthers.com
This would be surprising. However, nothing can be ruled out when one considers how aggressive Fitterer has been throughout his first offseason as Carolina's primary decision-maker without Matt Rhule.
If this also gives Bryce Young another weapon he can develop chemistry with immediately, all the better. But one couldn't dismiss one of the top cornerbacks or edge rushing help in this scenario, either.