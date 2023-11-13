3 looming decisions facing the Carolina Panthers over second half of 2023
By Dean Jones
What looming decisions are facing the Carolina Panthers as the team gets set to embark on the second half of their fixtures in 2023?
To say this season has been a complete disaster for the Carolina Panthers would be a huge understatement. The team had high hopes for a campaign of genuine progression after what they believed was a profitable offseason of vast changes, but it's all come crashing down and there are serious concerns about the franchise's current direction.
One win in nine games. Very little in the way of draft capital. Cap space that doesn't look too great with some big extensions on the horizon. A coaching staff that's flattered to deceive. A front office coming under fire for their roster building.
It's a complete mess. And what transpires over their remaining eight games is going to come with some significant ramifications attached one way or another.
With this in mind, here are three looming questions facing the Panthers over the second half of their 2023 regular-season commitments.
Carolina Panthers goal re-adjustment
Talk of winning the NFC South and entering the playoff picture is long gone. Delusions of grandeur were quickly replaced by pessimism among a fanbase that is more disillusioned than ever before.
This is all about re-adjusting goals over the second half of 2023. Or at least it should be if the question is asked by those in prominent leadership positions.
Executing more effectively, giving quarterback Bryce Young more opportunities to be creative, and displaying the sort of fight that might just get some fans onside heading into another important offseason period. These would be good places to start.
That might sound like the Carolina Panthers are going back to square one. But it's the harsh reality for an organization that promised the earth and has delivered almost nothing up to now.