3 major Carolina Panthers storylines ahead of Week 1 at the Falcons
There's never a dull moment where the Carolina Panthers are concerned.
By Ricky Raines
With the Atlanta Falcons awaiting the Carolina Panthers' arrival in Week 1 of the 2023 campaign, we look at the major storylines following the team.
The last few weeks have been reminiscent of the hustle and bustle that surrounds the holiday season. It’s like we’ve all been collectively baking cookies, decorating the house, and engaging in on-theme events to build anticipation and set the mood for the big day.
This year, the adults of the household did a terrific job in hiding the gifts and eliminating the temptation of prematurely peeking.
The day has finally arrived. The NFL Week 1 experience is underway, and the Carolina Panthers get their first taste of action on Sunday as the team heads southbound on I-85 to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to face off against the Atlanta Falcons.
As with any surprise, such as wrapped presents underneath a tree, there’s an accompanying degree of anxiety that travels alongside the inevitable excitement. All the build-up, the momentum, the prerequisite work – it all comes to an initial boil in that opening moment.
The substantial alterations that the Panthers have made throughout the organization, from the roster to the coaching staff, will begin to materialize once the team kicks off regular season action.
This is the first installment of a season-long series that I’ll be rolling out each week prior to the upcoming contest. With that in mind, here are my major storylines surrounding the Panthers heading into their divisional Week 1 matchup.