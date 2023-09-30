3 major storylines following the Carolina Panthers into Week 4 vs. Vikings
These are the major storylines following Carolina into the Week 4 contest.
By Ricky Raines
What major storylines are worth monitoring closely during the Carolina Panthers' upcoming home clash against the Minnesota Vikings?
The Carolina Panthers need a win. I mean that in the most literal sense, but also in just about every figurative interpretation as well. The team and fanbase are hurting for a shift in energy.
Reeling after a third consecutive defeat to start the season, the boys in process blue return home for the battle of the winless in their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings (0-3). Barring a Ted Lasso-type result, one of these clubs is walking out with a win.
The NFL is such a parody-driven league and real-life representation of the movie title, Any Given Sunday, that one win could be the catalyst to turn either of these teams’ trajectories around. And the matchup affords both the opportunity to do just that.
Entering Friday, the lead-up to this one hasn’t been as morose as the previous weeks have felt for the Panthers, from my perspective. Perhaps much of that has to do with a lower volume of mid-week injury news. Of all the players who exited early from the Seattle Seahawks game, it sounds like only Xavier Woods is pegged to miss more time.
Linebacker Frankie Luvu has been able to practice in a limited capacity after sustaining a hip pointer. Even more promising, cornerback C.J. Henderson was able to participate fully in Thursday’s session, putting him firmly on track to start on Sunday.
Without further ado, these are my major storylines following the Panthers into Week 4.