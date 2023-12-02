3 major storylines following the Carolina Panthers into Week 13 at Bucs
By Ricky Raines
What major storylines are following the Carolina Panthers into their Week 13 showdown at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
It has been a week, hasn’t it?
The Carolina Panthers have unfortunately grown familiar with turnovers on the field of play. But this week fans were treated to coaching turnover via the dismissal of head coach Frank Reich.
Reich wasn’t sent home alone. Assistant head coach and running backs coach, Duce Staley, as well as quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, also saw their timecards punched for the final time in Carolina.
Without harping on the failures and perceived reasoning behind the moves, they do have obvious implications on the football team moving forward. Implications that we could begin to recognize as soon as this weeks road matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
With that in mind, let’s get into the three major storylines following the Panthers into Week 13.
Carolina Panthers coaching changes
Special teams coordinator Chris Tabor was named Carolina Panthers interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Thomas Brown will once again take over the play-calling duties and remain in the offensive coordinator post. Ejiro Evero will stay focused on continuing the impressive work he’s been able to accomplish with this defensive unit, despite the constant string of injuries.
Perhaps one of the most significant changes, in my opinion, is the more hands-on approach that senior assistant Jim Caldwell looks to be taking with Bryce Young and lending his expertise to Brown, should he opt for consultation regarding the offense and calling the plays.
Much was made about the depth of coaching that owner David Tepper was able to bring in to surround Young in the offseason. It may have been a bit excessive, in retrospect.
A more streamlined chain of communication and coaching - fewer cooks in the kitchen - will hopefully prove beneficial to the development and progression of the franchise quarterback. Outside of strictly Young, don’t be surprised if the team plays inspired football on Sunday after the shift in coaching.
Tabor emphasized playing loose and confident in his introductory presser earlier in the week - one in which he actually took football questions and gave answers accordingly. Go figure.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the second opponent that Steve Wilks faced as interim head coach last season, resulting in a Panthers 21-3 victory. Can Tabor replicate that result in his Carolina debut?