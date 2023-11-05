3 major storylines following the Carolina Panthers into Week 9 vs. Colts
Keep an eye on these interesting dynamics...
By Ricky Raines
Can Bryce Young build off his Week 8 performance?
In what was easily his best game as a professional quarterback thus far, Bryce Young threw for 235 passing yards and a touchdown with a 71 percent completion rate while averaging 7.6 yards per attempt. For the second straight week, he didn’t commit a turnover.
Young looked noticeably confident and comfortable executing the offense last week, no coincidence that it aligned with Thomas Brown taking control of the play-calling. He was able to put a nice showing together against a Houston Texans defense that had been solid all season.
This week’s opponent offers an even grander opportunity, in theory, to put some numbers on the board.
Per Statmuse.com, the Indianapolis Colts come into this game with the 29th-ranked defense in total yards allowed, 26th against the pass, and dead last 32nd in points allowed. The one area that they can brag about being middling in is sacks generated - as they are 12th in that category.
That is notable since the Panthers continue to struggle in that department, allowing six last week.
The Colts will also be without rookie cornerback JuJu Brents as he is still recovering from a quad injury. Leading tackler Zaire Franklin is listed as doubtful. The opportunity is there for the taking.