3 matchups worth watching during Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys in Week 11
Keep an eye on these matchups in Week 11...
By Noah Bryce
Dicaprio Bootle vs. CeeDee Lamb
One bright spot for the Carolina Panthers - in a game that had very few - was the play of Dicaprio Bootle. A player that no one thought could make any sort of impact this season.
Bootle is not a lockdown cornerback by any means. He did perform well against the Chicago Bears and D.J. Moore, although the suspect production of quarterback Tyson Bagent also had a lot to do with it.
While Moore was covered by more than just Bootle, the plays where the corner was stacked up against the superstar wide receiver stood out on the film. Between sure tackling to limit yards after the catch and a solid performance in coverage that only let a couple of plays slip by, there was a lot to like.
However, this game will be an entirely different beast.
CeeDee Lamb mostly lines up in the slot. This is exactly where Bootle will see the vast majority of his snaps.
After a masterclass against the New York Giants in which Lamb was able to rack up 151 receiving yards on top of Brandin Cooks' 173, there is plenty for the Panthers to be concerned about heading into this week.
No one expects this defense to even remotely keep this game competitive, but if Bootle can somehow slow down Lamb it will go a long way toward solidifying a roster spot going forward. Especially with the injury-prone nature of this Panthers secondary in recent years.