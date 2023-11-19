3 matchups worth watching during Carolina Panthers vs. Cowboys in Week 11
Keep an eye on these matchups in Week 11...
By Noah Bryce
Micah Parsons vs. Ikem Ekwonu
This game is a referendum of sorts on Ikem Ekwonu. The left tackle must build on a positive performance last time out against the Chicago Bears.
Ekwonu has struggled in Year 2, and to say that is disappointing is an understatement. The young tackle was supposed to finally solidify a position that has been the bane of a terrible offensive line for years, which hasn't been the case looking at his overall body of work.
More often than not you will find Ekwonu either on his back or chasing defenders into the quarterback. Both of which do nothing good for longevity in the league.
Enter Micah Parsons, most likely the best defensive player in the entire NFL. Unless Ekwonu rises to the challenge, it'll be a long afternoon for the Carolina Panthers.
Parsons has cooled off somewhat after a torrid start to the season. However, the defensive standout has 7.5 sacks on the year and has to be salivating at the idea of taking on the worst offensive line he has faced to date.
This will be the hardest test Ekwonu has faced this season and arguably during his fledgling career aside from the baptism he received from Myles Garrett. It will speak volumes as to just what the Panthers may or may not have at the most important position on the offensive line.