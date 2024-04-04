3 NFC South departures the Carolina Panthers won't miss in 2024
No Carolina Panthers fan will be sad to see them go...
By Dean Jones
Which NFC South departures won't be missed by the Carolina Panthers as they go in search of better fortunes under new head coach Dave Canales?
The Carolina Panthers have rung significant changes to their playing personnel this offseason. This was always anticipated with a new regime coming into the fold after a two-win campaign. Dan Morgan's made some difficult decisions, but there is a genuine plan in place for potential long-term prosperity.
Things were less wholesale in terms of alterations across the NFC South. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers worked hard to retain their key players rather than identify free agents. This was also the case where the New Orleans Saints were concerned, which is thanks in no small part to their salary-cap predicament and kicking-the-can-down-the-road mentality.
The Atlanta Falcons pulled off a coup with the signing of Kirk Cousins. The quarterback's arrival instantly makes them favorites within the division, but it's also worth remembering that he's an aging player coming off a torn Achilles, so it could legitimately go either way.
With that being said, here are three NFC South departures who won't be missed by anyone associated with the Panthers in 2024.
Carolina Panthers won't miss Cordarrelle Patterson
Although Cordarrelle Patterson's role with the Atlanta Falcons diminished over the last two seasons thanks to the presence of Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier in the running back room, he remains a dynamic threat in the return game. This could have been problematic for the Carolina Panthers considering the new NFL rule changes in pursuit of bringing more excitement to the league's kickoffs.
Soon after the rule alterations had been confirmed, the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped to sign Patterson. He could thrive more than most thanks to these changes, so the Panthers should be thankful they won't have to counteract the veteran's elusiveness on special teams next season.
The Falcons will be a significant obstacle to overcome nonetheless. That said, Carolina's task became a little easier after Patterson - one of the league's best kick-return specialists - opted to take his chances elsewhere.