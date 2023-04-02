3 NFC South moves that made Panthers fans feel better about 2023 chances
Carolina Panthers shouldn't fear Derek Carr
There was unanimous dismay when the Carolina Panthers emerged as a possible contender to acquire veteran quarterback Derek Carr following his release by the Las Vegas Raiders. Discussions were had during the NFL Scouting Combine that went well, but the player was snapped up by the New Orleans Saints on a bumper contract one day before those in power were due to speak with him again.
The Saints might feel like they got a big win here. However, the Panthers have absolutely nothing to fear when it comes to Carr residing within the NFC South.
Carr was a Pro Bowler last season, but his production regressed considerably. This is despite the Raiders acquiring his former Fresno State teammate Davante Adams via trade.
Perhaps the fresh start away from Josh McDaniels will do Carr the world of good. But nobody could say for sure considering how erratic his performance levels were throughout the previous campaign.
New Orleans has been performing more salary-cap gymnastics this offseason to no one's surprise. But this is not the NFL powerhouse that ran the division when Sean Payton was head coach and Carr's presence under center is unlikely to alter that fact.
The Panthers have a huge opportunity awaiting them in 2023. If they pick the right rookie quarterback from atop the draft, there's every chance Carolina can mount a serious push for the division title next time around.