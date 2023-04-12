3 NFL Draft prospects that could fall to the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Which talented prospects could fall to the Carolina Panthers are various stages during the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft?
The NFL Draft is an exciting event for every person involved. From the prospects, franchise personnel, media members, and fans, it’s a moment that promises hope and optimism. Unless you’re Roger Goodell – he’s most definitely getting booed. Take that to the bank.
Perhaps the only other guarantee outside of the commissioner being lambasted with verbal venom is the fact that some of the highly touted prospects will inevitably fall past their predicted range. The history of draft prospect slides is rich with high-caliber names such as Dan Marino, Warren Sapp, Randy Moss, and of course, Aaron Rodgers.
Whether it’s due to medical concerns and red flags, or maybe it had something to do with a gas mask being used to get a little stoned, top prospects find themselves sitting in their chairs longer than expected every year. Unfortunately, in many instances, the excuses are more manipulative and malicious, as trash media personalities and even team personnel will defame character under the façade of it all being due diligence and fair game.
On the other side of the equation, teams find themselves in unexpected striking positions with what they could view as a fortunate stroke of luck to scoop up the opportunity their opponents overlooked. Or, maybe they just aren’t as feeble-minded as the other organizations and are able to see past the smokescreens and select the player based on merit and measurables as they should.
That won’t be the case for the Carolina Panthers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, thanks to the aggressive trade-up for the No. 1 overall pick. However, the second and third rounds are poised to be very valuable for this team after selecting their franchise quarterback with their opening selection.
For the sake of uniformity, I’m going to use the Pro Football Focus Big Board rankings to identify prospects that could exceed the slotted value. Let’s get into it. Here are three prospects that could have the Panthers running to the podium, should they fall.