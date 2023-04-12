3 NFL Draft prospects that could fall to the Carolina Panthers in 2023
Carolina Panthers could draft Bryan Bresee
- Defensive Line | Clemson Tigers
Ranked as the 21st-best prospect in the draft class, 6-foot-5, 298-pound defensive lineman Bryan Bresee has always been a highly touted prospect at every level of play. He was the top recruit in the 2020 class coming into college. Being a member of the Clemson Tigers, the national spotlight was on the program for the entirety of his tenure in South Carolina.
The former top recruit wasted no time at all showing his physical prowess, logging 16 hurries and four sacks across 12 games his freshman season. His 2021 campaign was cut short after suffering a torn ACL after just four games. Needless to say, the 2022 season was of utmost importance if the defensive prospect wanted to secure his bag as a top selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
The prospect didn’t necessarily disappoint, though he also probably didn’t take the leap that many NFL teams and scouts may have hoped to see in 2022. In 10 games, Bresee accumulated 17 hurries and three sacks to the tune of a 73.5 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, including his career-best 82.0 pass-rushing grade.
Bresee was also attempting to push through tremendous personal tragedy, as his courageous younger sister, Ella, ended her battle with brain cancer, passing away at the way-too-early age of just 15 years old. One simply cannot quantify the toll that a circumstance like that could have had on a young man in general, let alone on the gridiron.
While Bresee’s versatility could be viewed as a strength by some teams, it could also be construed as a liability. He doesn’t have a designated position on every defensive front that NFL teams could run. He has the athletic ability to play multiple alignments, but does he have the ability to excel at a very high level at any of them?
Bresee holds a fairly wide range of opinions regarding his outlook as an NFL contributor. Those position questions, recent significant injury, along with a relatively low volume of production considering his high-profile status, could be contributing factors that see his name remain on the board longer than many anticipate.
Perhaps even long enough for the Carolina Panthers to strike at pick No. 39.