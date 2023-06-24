3 nightmare scenarios for the Carolina Panthers in 2023
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers cannot offset D.J. Moore's loss
While getting the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft could be franchise-altering if Bryce Young reaches expectations, it came at a price. For the Chicago Bears to green-light the deal, those in power had to give up stud wide receiver D.J. Moore in addition to substantial draft capital.
This is the nature of the business. Moore was moving house when the call came from general manager Scott Fitterer that he was heading north, which gives quarterback Justin Fields a prominent No. 1 option for the first time in his early professional career.
As for the Panthers, they've undergone a big-time makeover at the position. D.J. Chark and Adam Thielen were acquired in free agency, with Jonathan Mingo also arriving as the No. 39 overall selection following recommendations from Young and Steve Smith Sr.
Couple this with the breakout potential of Terrace Marshall Jr., and this could be a hugely productive foursome. And it would be a massive disappointment if Young didn't provide improved distribution under center after so much lackluster production at football's most prestigious position over the years.
If the aforementioned wideouts cannot meet expectations and gadget option Laviska Shenault Jr. also fails to become influential, it'll make things far more difficult for Young. Something that would be magnified further if the relationship between Fields and Moore takes off.