3 objectives the Carolina Panthers can still attain from 2023 season
These seem feasible...
The Carolina Panthers' season is effectively over as they sit at 1-6 close to the midpoint. Let's talk about what goals they should look to achieve before the campaign ends.
It feels good to write about a winning team for once.
The Carolina Panthers were the last team to gain a win this season. This indicates they are possibly the worst-performing franchise in the league through eight weeks - not exactly breaking news considering how things unfolded before the bye.
Truth is, as a fan, it's hard to keep strong and keep watching when you know your team won't be competing for a spot in the playoffs for the remainder of the season. Especially when you see others around the league flourishing as favorites or against all odds.
Now is there still a chance? Absolutely and anything is possible.
But with the way the season has played out so far, it's very unlikely despite gaining a much-needed success against C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans in Week 8.
Even with the playoffs drifting out of reach, the Panthers still have much to play for during this season. From playing for future roster spots to seeing what the offense is capable of, or even just playing spoiler, there are other ways in which the 2023 campaign can be considered a success.
With this in mind, let's take a look at three attainable objectives over Carolina's remaining 10 games.