3 overhyped Carolina Panthers players fans need to pump the brakes on in 2023
It might be worth termpering expectations on these Carolina Panthers players initially.
By Dean Jones
Terrace Marshall Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
Terrace Marshall Jr.'s growth when the Carolina Panthers got rid of Matt Rhule was encouraging. Just why the wide receiver was so out of favor is anyone's guess, but it's another fine example of the previous regime's inability to properly assess or develop talent in a professional setting.
This change in coaching came at the perfect time for Marshall. Many tabbed the wideout as a potential draft bust after how things went early on, but he's slowly starting to shift this narrative with the promise of much more to come entering Year 3 of his professional career.
With D.J. Moore traded away to the Chicago Bears, the No. 1 receiver position is currently vacant. The Panthers could run with a committee approach after a frantic offseason of recruitment, but Marshall looks like the primary candidate to make a leap into this spot if everything goes according to plan.
Marshall looks like a different man this summer. He's focused, emerging into a potential alpha, and is going above and beyond in terms of preparation to further raise expectations about a genuine breakout campaign.
There is a good chance the former second-round selection out of LSU can be more productive with added confidence and a more consistent quarterback under center. But expecting Marshall to instantly fill the void left by Moore is a lot for someone that's never been the focal point in college or the pros.