3 pivotal traits the Carolina Panthers must adopt for 2023 success
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers must adopt execution
Fail to prepare, prepare to fail.
This quote couldn't describe the previous coaching staff any better. This was thanks to lackluster preparations leading up to games and almost no adjustments to counteract what was transpiring between the white lines on Sundays.
A newfound professionalism has enveloped the Carolina Panthers under Frank Reich and his exceptional staff team. And make no mistake, any failures that occur will not be a result of the preparations every player receives as part of a comprehensive game plan that will differ significantly depending on the opposition.
It also helps to have a quarterback that loves studying film and being meticulous. This is something that set Bryce Young apart throughout the pre-draft assessment phase and has continued to the point where Carolina is opening up almost its entire playbook.
Being prepared is one thing. Executing under pressure is another matter entirely.
Can the Panthers come through in the clutch? Can they find that extra five percent to pick up those close wins by the odd point? Can they find a ruthless streak that allows them to execute effectively against even the best opposition?
Time will tell, obviously. But there will be very few - if any - playoff teams that won't be executing consistently in all three phases of NFL play.
If the Panthers accomplish this, then a surprise postseason berth might not be too far behind.