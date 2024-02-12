3 players who'll benefit most from Carolina Panthers retaining Ejiro Evero
The defensive coordinator has decided to stick around under new head coach Dave Canales.
By Dean Jones
Which players stand to benefit most from Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's decision to stay on under Dave Canales?
Despite the Carolina Panthers securing the NFL's worst record in 2023, a few individuals within the organization enhanced their respective reputations. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was one, navigating a difficult campaign littered with key injuries superbly during his first season in Charlotte.
Head coaching interest inevitably followed. Evero was a finalist for the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons positions. He also got a good look from the Panthers before team owner David Tepper went with Dave Canales instead.
Many wondered if Evero would want to stick around under the new regime with reported interest from elsewhere. Canales managed to convince the progressive coach this was a project worth being part of. This represented a significant statement of intent and something that should help keep a sense of continuity amid more widespread changes.
Evero's presence should also benefit the players. Here are three who stand to gain the most from the coordinator and the majority of his staff being retained.
Yetur Gross-Matos - Carolina Panthers OLB
This is dependent on Yetur Gross-Matos getting a new deal from the Carolina Panthers before free agency. Based on the edge defender's progress under Ejiro Evero's guidance, those in power would be wise to extend the former second-round pick to see if this trend continues next season.
Gross-Matos made a smooth transition to a 3-4 outside linebacker with Evero leading the charge. He looked more confident. He was a solid asset against the run. The Penn State product managed to generate pressure when required from a rotational role.
If Gross-Matos is rewarded with a short-term deal this spring, there's a good chance he can enhance his credentials further with Evero staying on as defensive coordinator.