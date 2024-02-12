3 players who'll benefit most from Carolina Panthers retaining Ejiro Evero
The defensive coordinator has decided to stick around under new head coach Dave Canales.
By Dean Jones
Derrick Brown - Carolina Panthers DL
Derrick Brown took his game to a completely different level under Ejiro Evero. The formidable presence made the smoothest transition imaginable to a 3-4 defensive end. After an exceptional campaign that resulted in his first Pro Bowl appearance, he's emerged as the Carolina Panthers' best player.
Brown was nothing short of sensational in 2023. He broke the NFL's single-season tackles record for interior linemen. He was a human wrecking ball, overcoming double and sometimes triple teams with minimal fuss. The former first-round pick out of Auburn looks to have an incredibly bright future.
Evero seemed to bring the best out of Brown. He was always a talented individual capable of big things. Under the coach's expertise, he's now widely regarded as one of the league's best at the position.
The Panthers would be smart to get an extension done with Brown this offseason. There is one year remaining on his rookie contract and the price is only going up. Another step forward in 2024 would put him in contention to potentially get himself a record-breaking financial package.
Brown has the confidence and the physical tools. This is all about fine-tuning for Evero and his staff. If this mission is accomplished and the Panthers improve record-wise, an All-Pro selection is an ambitious yet attainable goal.