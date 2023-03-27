3 players the Carolina Panthers should hold off extending in 2023
Which players should the Carolina Panthers hold off extending either before or during the upcoming 2023 campaign?
The Carolina Panthers have done a masterful job of moving money around this off-season. They've manipulated the salary cap magnificently, signing quality free agents on team-friendly deals and still boasting the second-most space anywhere in the league for good measure.
Samir Suleiman's done his chances of becoming a future NFL general manager no end of good in recent months. Scott Fitterer's increasing influence without Matt Rhule is something else that's undoubtedly worked in Carolina's favor.
Although things look rosy right now, the Panthers have some important potential contract extensions upcoming. Some should take priority over others, so it'll be interesting to see how the front office approaches this complex issue in the weeks and months ahead.
With this in mind, here are three players the Panthers should hold off giving new deals to in 2023.
Player No. 1
Laviska Shenault Jr. - Carolina Panthers WR
The signings of Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark have cast further doubt on Laviska Shenault Jr.'s role with the Carolina Panthers in 2022. His production flashed real quality at times last season following his trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars, but generating targets could prove difficult due to the increased competition within the wide receiver room.
Shenault could have some use as a gadget option thanks to his versatility. But offering the former second-round selection a new deal before the time comes is absolutely out of the question.