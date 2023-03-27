3 players the Carolina Panthers should hold off extending in 2023
Derrick Brown - Carolina Panthers DT
This has nothing to do with Derrick Brown's talent. The defensive tackle enjoyed a phenomenal breakout campaign in 2022, which should set the tone for what's to come from the player heading into his prime years.
Brown is now contract extension eligible with three NFL seasons under his belt. His emergence as a core foundational piece for the Panthers could mean he's tied up long-term in the coming weeks, but Carolina has bigger priorities regarding extensions that must be sorted out first.
The one-time Auburn standout was a constant three-down menace in 2022. His ability to wreak havoc with plenty of attention coming his way from opposing protection schemes was encouraging, so the prospect of moving to a 3-4 defensive end under Ejiro Evero's creative scheme could take Brown's game to new heights if everything clicks into place.
Time is on Carolina's side here.
Those in power will trigger Brown's fifth-year option that keeps him under contract until 2025. This would allow them to address a bumper new contract extension next year in a similar fashion to what general manager Scott Fitterer is planning to do with stud defensive end Brian Burns.
If Brown excels next season, the dollars on his demands will be substantial. But true game-wreckers with his physical attributes don't grow on trees, so the player is worth every cent coming his way.