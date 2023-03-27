3 players the Carolina Panthers should hold off extending in 2023
Jeremy Chinn - Carolina Panthers LB/S
It's hard to put into words just how important the upcoming 2023 season is for Jeremy Chinn. After an exceptional start to his NFL career in 2020 that should have brought Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, the player's transition back to the safety spot didn't maximize his exceptional athletic attributes, which are clearly more suited closer to the line of scrimmage.
Fortunately, this is something recognized by the new coaching regime. The Carolina Panthers are planning on moving Chinn back to the second level, with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero eager for the player to be instinctive as part of his creative 3-4 base system.
What comes next is down to Chinn. If the former second-round pick flourishes under Evero thanks to his position switch, then the Panthers can offer him a new long-term deal without much fuss.
However, standing pat with one-year remaining on his current contract could be the best course of action. Something that would allow the Panthers to work out new deals for Frankie Luvu and Brian Burns, who arguably take priority at this juncture.
Chinn's explosiveness, athleticism, and football IQ look tailor-made for Evero's scheme. Playing in a contract year should also give the Southern Illinois product additional motivation to silence some ongoing doubters once and for all.