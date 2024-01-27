3 players connected to Dave Canales the Carolina Panthers should stay away from
With the hire of Dave Canales, there are some players who could potentially follow him to Carolina. There are also some the team should stay away from.
Which players connected to new head coach Dave Canales should the Carolina Panthers give a wide berth during the 2024 offseason?
A new era is in town, and frankly, I am whelmed. Not underwhelmed by any means, just whelmed. The Carolina Panthers recently hired Dan Morgan as their new president of football operations/general manager to replace Scott Fitterer. This was swiftly followed by making Dave Canales their head coach, who succeeds Frank Reich.
I don't think the team hired the best possible candidates for the respective openings by any means, but each comes with some promise. One of the benefits of a new head coach is the players across the NFL that they are connected to start looking at the franchise a little differently.
Over the last two seasons, Canales has spent time with the Seattle Seahawks as their quarterbacks coach in 2022. In 2023, he was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator, playing a significant role in Baker Mayfield's rise to redemption.
The last two years for Canales seem to be the two best coaching he's ever produced, rising from a position coach to head coach as a result. Some players are connected to the new arrival that the Panthers should pursue, but there are also some that the team should stay away from.
In my opinion, these are three players with Canales connections the Panthers should avoid this offseason.